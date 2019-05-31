App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Raymond's subsidiary Ring Plus Aqua's third plant to come up in Maharashtra

RPAL, an automotive components maker, is a supplier to original equipment manufacturers including BMW, Ford, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Cummins, VECV, Caterpillar and Fiat.

Raymond's subsidiary Ring Plus Aqua Ltd (RPAL) May 31 announced opening of its third manufacturing facility in Sinnar, Maharashtra, built at Rs 45 crore.

"In addition to the two existing plants located at the Sinnar Taluka Co-operative Industrial Estate (STICE), this plant will produce starter ring gears, transmission flex-plates and integral shaft water pump bearings," Raymond said in a regulatory filing.

"We have a tactical focus on our non-core business that has maintained its profitable growth momentum.

Under our strategy of expansion plan for manufacturing ring gears, this new facility with an investment of Rs 45 crore will add capacity to the present production line and further consolidate our position in the segments we serve," Raymond Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania.

The new facility will have a capacity of 2 million ring bearings per annum.
First Published on May 31, 2019 03:42 pm

tags #Business #Raymond

