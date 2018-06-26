Ravi Panchanadan named Manipal Global Education Services' new MD and CEO

Education services provider Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE), on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ravi Panchanadan as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Panchanadan had been appointed the President and COO of MaGE in 2017. Before that, he had handled both the consumer and enterprise businesses for MaGE, in India and abroad.

He has headed universities in Malaysia as well as the MENA region, apart from leading professional learning and assessment businesses in India.

Panchanadan has close to three decades of experience across sectors like fast moving consumer goods, information technology and IT-enabled services.

"It is an exciting period to be part of an organization which is a significant player in the sector and I intend taking it a couple of notches higher,” said Panchanadan.

Passing the baton

Panchanadan has taken over from S Vaitheeswaran, who had been heading the company for six years. Vaitheeswaran will now move to his new role as the Group CEO, Manipal Education & Medical Group (MEMG).

Manipal Global Education Services provides customized training solutions for industry partners as well as direct-to-learner diplomas and certificate programs in various fields such as information technology, finance and management.

The company offers corporate training programs in partnership with major banks and other institutions as well as vocational training across a number of sectors.