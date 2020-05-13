App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rates of TDS for non-salaried specified payments, TCS for specified receipts reduced by 25% for 2020-21

The move, she said, will release a liquidity of Rs 50,000 crore.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 announced a reduction of 25 percent in the rates of the tax deducted at source (TDS) for non-salaried specified payments made to residents and rates of tax collected at source (TCS) for 2020-21.

Payment for contract, professional fees, interest, rent, dividend, commission and brokerage shall be eligible for this reduced rate of TDS, FM Sitharaman said. This reduction shall be applicable for the remaining part of the FY 2020-21, from May 14 to March 31, 2021.

The move, she said, will release liquidity of Rs 50,000 crore.

Additionally, the due date for filing of all income-tax returns for FY 2019-20 would be extended to November 30, 2020 from July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2020.

Read More | I-T return filing: FM Nirmala Sitharaman extends due date to November 30

The tax audit deadline has been extended to October 31, 2020 from September 30, 2020.

The period for Vivaad se Vishwas Scheme for making payment without additional amount has also been extended to December 31, 2020.

First Published on May 13, 2020 05:28 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

