Rate-cut push gathers steam as firms' inflation expectations fall below 4% in May

Inflation expectations of businesses fell below 4 percent in May for the first time since late 2020, while their expectations about profits remained subdued, according to the latest Business Inflation Expectations Survey (BIES) of the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A).

As per the survey, firms' one-year-ahead inflation expectations fell to a 31-month low of 3.87 percent in May from 4.31 percent in April. According to Abhiman Das, professor of economics at IIM-A who conducts the survey, inflation expectations falling below 4 percent is a "very significant development" as it shows cost expectations are declining rapidly. This, according to Das, should have an impact on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) interest rate decisions.

"If you look at the Reserve Bank's current policy discourse, you will see that because CPI inflation is still above 4 percent, the Reserve Bank has not cut interest rates. But here we find a kind of inflection point which indicates the time has come possibly to take a fresh look at the interest rate trajectory… That the time has come possibly to shift the attention more towards growth," Das said.

After months of elevated price levels that even saw, in late 2022, the RBI fail to meet its mandate, headline retail inflation finally returned to the 2-6 tolerance band in March.

Since then, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation has fallen further, hitting a 25-month low of 4.25 percent in May. However, economists expect inflation to have risen to 4.6 percent in June, with the RBI forecasting that inflation will end 2023-24 at just over 5 percent.

The fall in inflation has allowed the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to leave the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent, so far, in the current financial year after increasing the rate by 250 basis points in 2022-23.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

While economists largely expect the MPC's next rate change to be a cut in early 2024, the rate-setting panel has emphasised that it will take "further monetary actions promptly and appropriately as required to keep inflation expectations firmly anchored and to bring down inflation to the target".

Inflation expectations are keenly eyed by policymakers as anchoring them is critical to ensuring price stability. IIM-Ahmedabad's inflation expectations survey is one of only two surveys conducted in India, with the other being the RBI's Inflation Expectations Survey of Households. As per the results of the latest round of that survey, three-months-ahead and one-year-ahead inflation expectations of households in May cooled by 10 basis points each to 10.1 percent and 10.4 percent, respectively.

Despite moderation in cost pressures, firms are not optimistic about their profits, with the IIM-A survey finding that 67 percent of the companies in May reported that their profit margins were either "much less than normal" or "somewhat less than normal" - up from 65 percent in April.

The survey measures "normal" as the average of the preceding three years, excluding the Covid-19 period.

While Das cautioned on growth, the government has been in bullish mood after the Indian economy grew by 6.1 percent in January-March, well above expectations of 5.1 percent. As a result, the full-year GDP growth for 2022-23 is now estimated at 7.2 percent, 20 basis points higher than the statistics ministry's previous estimate of 7 percent.

The government and the RBI both expect India's GDP to grow by 6.5 percent in 2023-24, higher than most economists and international agencies' expectations.