you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Randstad, Adecco Group, ManpowerGroup and Gi Group partner for workplace safety amidst COVID-19

This alliance is to help India get back to work safely and best practices across seven key sectors will be compiled.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

In a first-of-its-kind partnership in the human resource industry, the Indian operations of four global HR firms Randstad, The Adecco Group, ManpowerGroup and Gi Group, have formed an alliance to ‘Help India Get Back to Work Safely’.

Under this partnership, the four organisations will work under a framework of a non-commercial alliance to jointly tackle the key challenges facing the labour market following the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The objective of this collaboration is to minimise the negative impact of COVID-19 on the economy. For companies, it is now a question of getting their employees back to work quickly and, above all, safely. The alliance’s actions will be focused on sharing best practices on health and safety protocols, to be established or updated for the ‘physical distancing economy’,” said the companies in a joint statement.

Initially, the alliance will focus on companies in seven key sectors in India. These include IT/ITeS, manufacturing, infrastructure, PHL (pharma, healthcare and life sciences), consulting & business services, retail and e-commerce,

Thereafter, the best practice protocols collated from companies in these seven sectors will be used to create a compilation of instructions and measures to be used for companies to get back to the workplace.

Paul Dupuis, MD & CEO, Randstad India said that we are entering a new world of work and it is crucial to be well prepared for this new reality. He added that the emphasis must be on creating a safe environment where employees can be productive and make an impact.

Through this alliance, the HR services industry will seek inputs from all relevant stakeholders. This includes employers, trade unions, industry associations, regulatory bodies and non-governmental organisations.

The alliance is also reaching out to the government to support, stimulate and endorse these efforts to help India get back to work safely.

Marco Valsecchi, Country Manager & MD, Adecco Group, India said that the safety protocols that are put together will highlight the elimination and substitution of various workplace policies in order to adapt to the new reality of a physically distant work environment, ensuring that employee safety and risk mitigation are of the utmost priority.

First Published on May 27, 2020 12:21 pm

tags #Business #Economy #HR

