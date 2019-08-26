App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says pessimism overdone, sees an attractive opportunity in midcap space

Jhunjhuwala sees 10,500-10,750 levels acting as a floor for the Nifty

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (Image: Reuters)
Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (Image: Reuters)

Billionaire investor-trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says he has never seen such pessimism in the market and that it 'looks overdone', reports ETNow. He sees a 'buying opportunity' in this market, but feels expectations of an immediate rebound is 'way too much'.

Speaking on the measures rolled out by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 23, the Big Bull said: "There is no one thing that can revive sentiment. We need a series of measures to improve sentiment and the steps taken by the Finance Minister will revive sentiment in the economy."

Sitharaman had announced a slew of economic measures, which included withdrawal of tax surcharges imposed on foreign portfolio investors, reinstating provisions on long and short-term capital gains for domestic and foreign investors, easing liquidity flows, reducing the of borrowing, boosters for the auto sector and provided a transparent tax mechanism to deal with 'tax terrorism'.

Close
Outlook for the Nifty

Jhunjhuwala sees 10,500-10,750 levels acting as a floor for the Nifty. He views the ongoing US-China trade spat as a positive for India, which would result in higher inflow of savings into equities in the long-term.

related news

Despite the bloodbath in the midcap space, he feels current levels offers an attractive opportunity and "whoever buys them at current levels will gain handsomely."

 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 26, 2019 04:04 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Finance Minister #FPIs #India #Market #Nirmala Sitharaman #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.