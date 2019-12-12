Rajasthan govt will launch farmer welfare fund of Rs 1,000cr on December 17

The Rajasthan government will launch a farmer welfare fund of Rs 1,000 crore on December 17, the day Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot completes one-year in office. The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister here on Wednesday.

The government will also start its much ambitious 'Janta Clinic scheme' On December 18 in Jaipur.

Various state level programmes will be organised for three days, an official statement said.

The state-level programmes will begin on December 17 in Jaipur with 'Run for Nirogi Rajasthan'. On the same day, there will be a state level 'Kisan Sammelan' at Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium from where Farmers Welfare Fund of Rs 1000 crore will be launched. Also, Rthe ajasthan Agricultural Processing, Agriculture Policy and Agricultural Export Policy, 2019 will be released.

The cabinet has approved these policies, the statement said.

Janta Clinic will be started in Valmiki Nagar, Jagatpura on December 18 besides launching of Nirogi Rajasthan and Jan Aadhaar Scheme.

The IM Shakti (Indira Mahila Shakti) Yojana dedicated to women empowerment will also be launched on this occasion. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given a budget of Rs 1,000 crore for this scheme.

The MSME Conclave will be held at Birla Auditorium on December 19 on the last day of the three-day program. Rajasthan Innovation and Startup Expo will also be organised. At district level various programs will be held on December 19, 20 and 21.