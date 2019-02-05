Rajasthan govt to give Rs 2 per lite grant for dairy farmers

The Rajasthan government has issued an order for giving a grant of Rs 2 per litre to farmers who supply milk to dairy cooperative societies, an official release said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had recently announced the grant and the order will be effective from February 1, it said.

Necessary provisions for the current financial year have been made accordingly by the Gaupalan department, the release said.

This decision will benefit nearly five lakh dairy farmers associated with 11,500 milk producers' committee under Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation, according to the release.