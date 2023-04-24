 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajasthan govt plans to develop 23 old airstrips on PPP mode: Tourism Minister

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 06:23 AM IST

Addressing the G20 Tourism Expo in Jaipur hosted at luxury heritage hotel, he also exhorted all participants to go back as "ambassadors of Rajasthan tourism".

The Rajasthan government is planning to develop 23 old airstrips on a public-private partnership mode where chartered and smaller flights can land, Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh said.

"Under the guidance and leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, we are planning to put out 23 old airstrips on a PPT (public-private partnership mode) where chartered flights linkage can be provided directly," Singh said.

Singh also holds the portfolio of civil aviation in the state cabinet.