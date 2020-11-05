Rajasthan becomes first Congress-ruled state to opt for borrowing option to meet GST revenue shortfall

Rajasthan on November 5 became the first Congress-ruled state to opt for the Option 1 of the borrowing plan proposed by the Centre given to meet the Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue shortfall.

"The payment of back-to-back loan to Rajasthan will be made available soon," finance ministry sources said.

With Rajasthan also opting for borrowing Option-1, the number of states/Union territories (UTs) that have agreed to borrowing Rs 1.1 lakh crore through a special window has risen to 22 states and three UTs.

Out of seven states and one UT which had been opposing the borrowing plan, now at least two - Rajasthan and Puducherry (UT) - have agreed to borrowing under Option 1.

As per the special window, the Centre would borrow the amount in appropriate tranches and pass it on to states/UTs at the same rate of interest to compensate for the GST revenue shortfall.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, and two UTs (with legislature) J&K and NCR Delhi have agreed to borrow under the Option-1.

"Now the remaining states which are yet to express their borrowing options are – Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana, and West Bengal," the sources said.

Two tranches of the borrowing worth of Rs 6,000 crore each have been completed under the Special Window facilitated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the amount has been distributed to the states/UTs as per their entitlement in the last two weeks, the sources said.

"Till now, the ministry of finance has facilitated loans of Rs 12,000 crore to states/UTs. In the first tranche of borrowing, Rs. 6,000 crore were released to 16 states and 2 UTs as per their entitlement at an interest rate of 5.19 percent, while in the second tranche, again an amount of Rs 6,000 were given to 16 states and 3 UTs at an interest rate of 4.42 percent," the sources said.

The loan amount in lieu of GST compensation dues has been passed on back-to-back basis to the states and UTs at the same interest rate, which is lower than their cost of borrowings.