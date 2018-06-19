App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 07:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways to become 'net zero carbon emitter' by 2030: Piyush Goyal

"With the current action plans on anvil for 100 per cent electrification, coupled with renewable strategies, Indian Railways will become a net zero carbon emitter by 2030. However, it is always a team which needs to work in partnership, with a collective effort of working towards a common goal," he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indian Railways will become a "net zero" carbon emitter by 2030, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said today. Speaking at an event -- 'The Rail Contact 2018', organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with the Railway Board, Goyal said that the national transporter was going green in a big way.

"With the current action plans on anvil for 100 per cent electrification, coupled with renewable strategies, Indian Railways will become a net zero carbon emitter by 2030. However, it is always a team which needs to work in partnership, with a collective effort of working towards a common goal," he said.

Quoting Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Jobs, the minister added, "Great things in business are never done by one person. Industry participation is as much important in our mission as to make Indian Railways the newest, finest and safest railways in the world."

Sharing the scale of modernisation and transformation Indian Railways has been able to achieve, the minister said, "We have been able to ramp up track renewal to 476 km every month."

"In the last 64 years, freight loading has increased by 1,344 per cent in Indian Railways. Passenger travel in terms of kilometres has increased 1,642 per cent. The total investments in 2013-14 in the capital infrastructure of the railways was slated for about Rs 46,000 crore, which is now made Rs 1,41,000 crore for this year," he said.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 07:08 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Indian Railways #Piyush Goyal

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.