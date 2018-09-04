Railways needs to increase earnings, reduce expenditure: Manoj Sinha

Indian Railways needs to increase its earnings and reduce expenditure as also use its resources to produce solar energy, Union Minister Manoj Sinha said Tuesday.

He was speaking at a Conference on E-Mobility in Indian Railways. The Minister of State for Railways said in 2017-18, railways electrified 4,000 km route and in 2018-19 it targets to electrify 6,000 km route.

He also exhorted the railways to use its resources and become the largest producer of solar energy by providing its spare land.

Speaking at the same event, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said battery storage will be the key driver of e-mobility. Kant pointed out that the market share of railways sector is falling rapidly.

"It is not good for the country. Railways will have to play a critical role in India's economic development," the Niti Aayog CEO said.

Noting that out of the 20 most polluted cities in the world, 14 are in India, Kant said if India will use electric power then it will be able to reduce both pollution and import bill.

Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani said the government is looking at creating fast speed corridors. Lohani also stressed that the railways will have to improve services to its clients.