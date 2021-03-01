Railways freight traffic rises marginally in April-February period

On a monthly basis, the Indian Railways' loading stood at 112.25 million tonne (MT) in the month, 10 percent higher compared to the same month last year.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic-induced restrictions, the Indian Railways has surpassed last year’s cumulative freight loading till February.

As of February 28 this year, the Indian Railways' cumulative freight loading was 1,102.17 MT, slightly more than 1,102.1 MT during the April-February period last year.

On a monthly basis, the Indian Railways' loading stood at 112.25 million tonne (MT) in the month, 10 percent higher compared to the same month last year.

Freight figures continued to maintain the high momentum in terms of loading, earning, and speed in the month of February 2021, said a statement by the Ministry of Railways.

On day to day basis, on February 28, the freight loading of Indian Railways was 5.23 MT, which was 36 percent higher than last year’s loading for the same date (3.83 MT).

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The average speed of Freight Trains in the month was 46.09 kilometer per hour (kmph), more than double as compared to 23.01 kmph during the same month last year.

In February, the Indian Railways earned Rs 11,096.89 crore from freight loading, 7.7 percent higher than Rs. 10305.02 crore, last year’s earnings for the same period.

“It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/discounts are also being given in the Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive. The strong emergence of Business Development Units in Zones & Divisions, constant dialogue with the industry & logistics service providers, faster speed etc are adding to the robust growth of freight business for the Railways,” said a government statement on March 1.