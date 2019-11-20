Railways committee to look into land cost for Chennai Port's off-site facility at Jolarpet

The Ministry of Railways has set up a committee to look into the land acquisition cost for Chennai Port Trust's offsite facility at Jolarpet, a senior official told Moneycontrol.

The Chennai Port Trust proposed the Jolarpet project to be built on land owned by Railways near Jolarpet junction. While the Railways initially offered the 55 acre land at Rs 32 crore, it is now offering the land at Rs 86 crore.

The Ministry of Shipping has discussed the matter with the Railways, leading to formation of a committee by the Railway Ministry. According to the official, the committee has already assessed the land in question and is likely to quote the price of the land soon.

"If Chennai Port Trust finds the price of the land viable, they will agree to it. Otherwise, an alternate parcel would be needed," said the official.

The facility has been planned as a container freight station to ease clearances and enable direct cargo transportation to the port. Once built, the cargo will be transported directly by train from Jolarpet to Chennai port. It will also facilitate receiving delivery of import containers directly at Jolarpet. This would also lead to cost reduction and ease of congestion at the port.