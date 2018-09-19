App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways approves GE locomotives for operation

PTI @moneycontrolcom

GE Transportation Wednesday announced that its locomotives have been approved for operation by Indian Railways. "GE Transportation announced today that Indian Railways has confirmed its acceptance of GE's 4,500-horsepower diesel-electric evolution series prototype locomotive," the company said in a statement.

This critical milestone, it said, was achieved following the successful completion of rigorous testing on Indian Railways tracks following the locomotive handover in February.

"This is a major step towards fulfilling our contract with Indian Railways. Together we will help modernise Indian Railways' fleet, significantly upgrade India's rail infrastructure and provide critical support for India's growing economy," Nalin Jain, President and CEO-APAC, GE Transportation said.

The new units feature an evolution series engine and an electronic fuel-injection system for improved fuel efficiency.

The locomotives are part of a $2.5 billion agreement signed in 2015 in support of government's public private partnership 'Make in India' programme.

The deal included an order for 1,000 locomotives, as well as the establishment of a new GE Transportation factory and maintenance sheds in India.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 03:58 pm

#Business #Economy #India #Indian Railway #Nalin Jain

