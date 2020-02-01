App
Economy
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 02:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi says no strategic idea, anything concrete in Budget

Talking to reporters outside Parliament soon after the presentation of the budget, he described the budget as repetitive, saying it does not address the main issue of unemployment confronting the country's youth.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said there was no strategic idea or anything concrete in the Union Budget and it described the "hollow" approach of the government that was "all talk".

"The main issue is unemployment. I did not see any concrete, strategic idea that could help our youngsters get jobs. There were redundant things in the budget and I did not see any central idea," he said.

"It describes the government quite well. There is a lot of repetition, a lot of rambling and nothing concrete. It describes the mindset of the government, all talk and nothing concrete," he said.

Gandhi said the youth of the country knew exactly what is going on. "There are no jobs. Nothing happened here to help you," he said.

The Congress leader said the budget was very long and it was probably the longest speech ever which saw tactical stuff but no central idea.

He said that it was over 2.5 hours long, but there was no strategic issue. "The government's approach is visible -- hollow," Gandhi added.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 02:52 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Economy #Narendra Modi #Nirmala Sitharaman #Rahul Gandhi

