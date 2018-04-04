App
Apr 04, 2018 04:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on rising petrol, diesel prices

The video of Modi talking about reducing petrol and diesel prices at a rally is interspersed with images of Bollywood actor Salman Khan bursting into peals of laughter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising prices of petrol and diesel and posted a video that dubbed him the "king of misinformation" on the issue.

The video of Modi talking about reducing petrol and diesel prices at a rally is interspersed with images of Bollywood actor Salman Khan bursting into peals of laughter.

"The poor and the middle class bear the brunt of rising fuel prices. In this video, our PM is quite obviously talking about some other country," Gandhi tweeted, using "#PeTrolled" as the hashtag.

While international crude oil prices have been on the decline, the rates of petrol and diesel have been rising due to heavy taxes by the government, Gandhi and the Congress have said in their attacks against the government and the prime minister.

tags #diesel #Economy #India #Narendra Modi #petrol #Rahul Gandhi

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

