App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over economy; says PM, FM have absolutely no idea what to do next

Finance Minister Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for the financial year 2020-21 on February 1.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the government over the state of the economy, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have no idea what to do next. The former Congress president's attack on the government comes just days ahead of the budget.

Finance Minister Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for the financial year 2020-21 on February 1.

"Modi and his dream team of economic advisors have literally turned the economy around. Earlier: GDP: 7.5%, Inflation: 3.5%. Now:GDP: 3.5, Inflation: 7.5%," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Close

"The PM and FM have absolutely no idea what to do next," he tweeted with the hashtag 'Budget 2020'.

(With PTI inputs)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 10:52 am

tags #Budget 2020 #Economy #India #Narendra Modi #Nirmala Sitharaman #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.