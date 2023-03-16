 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Raghuram Rajan says Fed going for 25 bps rate hike a strong possibility amid bank crises

CNBC-TV18
Mar 16, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST

A pause in the Fed rate hike looks unlikely and a 25 bps hike still looks like a strong possibility, said former RBI Governor and economist Raghuram Rajan in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, citing the fact that the core inflation in US is still going strong.

"Well, I think in the US, at least for the moment there seems to be a sense that the Fed has pulled out all stocks. Depositors have been guaranteed right up to the largest depositors who typically are uninsured and and second, banks have access to liquidity by using the entire value of their bond portfolio. Remember, there are two reasons for concern in the US. One is a lot of small and medium banks are sitting on unrealized losses on their bond portfolios," he said.

"Many of them holding long term bonds which have fallen in value with the Fed's rate hiking and the second is, many of them have a lot of uninsured depositors and the toxic combination of these two asset values having fallen and uninsured depositors getting very anxious is what led to Silicon Valley Bank's failure. And what is being attempted now is to reassure both sides, on the one side you can borrow against the full value of your...your assets and on the liability side, don't run...we've got you covered," he said.

"So hopefully that should be enough to quell concerns. Of course, you know, banking panics are things that that happened. And you know, if I was a large deposit on a small bank, I might still say, look I don't really want to be dependent on the government. Let me take my money to a money center bank like JP Morgan or Citibank and that might continue, the slow run may continue. So the Fed has to watch and see what's going on," the former RBI Governor added.