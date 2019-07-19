Raghuram Rajan, Janet Yellen did not apply for BoE governorship: Report

Neither former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan nor former US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen applied for the post of Bank of England governor, Financial Times reported.

Sources told the paper that the world’s leading central bankers stayed away from the appointment process due to the political turmoil caused by Brexit. In a letter dated September 2018, UK Chancellor Philip Hammond mentioned extending current BoE governor Mark Carney’s term till the end of January 2020.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

This, he said, was to allow more time for a new governor to be appointed and to ensure continuity at the Bank until “after the terms of the UK’s withdrawal and the framework for the future partnership have been finalized.”

A source close to the process told FT that “the Treasury couldn’t get Raghu or Janet to apply.” The Chancellor hoped to appoint a candidate with international experience to the post. However, several potential candidates were unwilling to get caught up in the Brexit politics, something that was unavoidable as the BoE governor.

However, the inability to induct Professor Rajan to the post would surely boost the chances of other contenders, including the chancellor’s favourite Andrew Bailey, the chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority.