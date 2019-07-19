App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Raghuram Rajan, Janet Yellen did not apply for BoE governorship: Report

Several potential candidates were unwilling to get caught up in the Brexit politics, something that was unavoidable as BoE governor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Neither former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan nor former US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen applied for the post of Bank of England governor, Financial Times reported.

Sources told the paper that the world’s leading central bankers stayed away from the appointment process due to the political turmoil caused by Brexit. In a letter dated September 2018, UK Chancellor Philip Hammond mentioned extending current BoE governor Mark Carney’s term till the end of January 2020.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

This, he said, was to allow more time for a new governor to be appointed and to ensure continuity at the Bank until “after the terms of the UK’s withdrawal and the framework for the future partnership have been finalized.”

related news

A source close to the process told FT that “the Treasury couldn’t get Raghu or Janet to apply.” The Chancellor hoped to appoint a candidate with international experience to the post. However, several potential candidates were unwilling to get caught up in the Brexit politics, something that was unavoidable as the BoE governor.

However, the inability to induct Professor Rajan to the post would surely boost the chances of other contenders, including the chancellor’s favourite Andrew Bailey, the chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 01:43 pm

tags #Bank of England (BoE) #Dr Raghuram Rajan #Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.