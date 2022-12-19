 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Race for resources: US turns on the tap to wean Africa away from China, Russia

Pranay Sharma
Dec 19, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST

Along with the big boys, India too is jostling for influence in this crucial continent. If the US fails to pursue its Africa policy with seriousness, it may soon find itself a marginal player here

In the face of China’s growing influence in the continent,  American President Joe Biden hosted a three-day US-Africa Summit this week and offered a $55 billion developmental package to convince African leaders of his commitment to Africa. The package is in addition to the $2.5 billion in food assistance that the US has already promised.

The summit began on Tuesday in Washington with 50 heads of government from Africa, and featured a White House presidential banquet. The effort was to convince the visiting leaders about the US being a better partner than China, and wean them away from Beijing’s influence.

This is the second summit with African leaders that the US has hosted, including Barack Obama’s 2014 effort to engage with the continent where China and Russia already wield considerable clout.

However, in the absence of any meaningful follow-up action after the Obama summit, instead of restoring confidence, it added to the perception of the US as an unreliable partner. In addition, Obama’s decision to cut funding to combat AIDS in Africa and reduce overall aid to the region only made things worse.

Biden’s course correction is to establish the US as a serious partner to meet challenges ranging from climate change, to the adverse effect of the pandemic, to widespread inflation and hunger in the wake of the Ukraine war.

To bring in more African voices and views on key global challenges on the international stage, Biden has proposed the membership for the African Union in the Group of Twenty (G20), and proposed that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) should have African members.