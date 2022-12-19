Race for resources: US turns on the tap to wean Africa away from China, Russia

In the face of China’s growing influence in the continent, American President Joe Biden hosted a three-day US-Africa Summit this week and offered a $55 billion developmental package to convince African leaders of his commitment to Africa. The package is in addition to the $2.5 billion in food assistance that the US has already promised.

The summit began on Tuesday in Washington with 50 heads of government from Africa, and featured a White House presidential banquet. The effort was to convince the visiting leaders about the US being a better partner than China, and wean them away from Beijing’s influence.

This is the second summit with African leaders that the US has hosted, including Barack Obama’s 2014 effort to engage with the continent where China and Russia already wield considerable clout.

However, in the absence of any meaningful follow-up action after the Obama summit, instead of restoring confidence, it added to the perception of the US as an unreliable partner. In addition, Obama’s decision to cut funding to combat AIDS in Africa and reduce overall aid to the region only made things worse.

Biden’s course correction is to establish the US as a serious partner to meet challenges ranging from climate change, to the adverse effect of the pandemic, to widespread inflation and hunger in the wake of the Ukraine war.

To bring in more African voices and views on key global challenges on the international stage, Biden has proposed the membership for the African Union in the Group of Twenty (G20), and proposed that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) should have African members.

Biden has not yet visited Africa but hinted that he may do so soon. “You invited me to your countries. As I told some of you — `be careful what you wish for because I may show up’ ’’ he said. ``I’m looking forward to seeing many of you in your home countries,” he added. But he did not give any details of this possible trip.

At a private meeting on Wednesday, Biden met leaders of Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Madagascar, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone to discuss the upcoming elections in these countries. The White House said this was a “critical time for democracy globally.”

“The summit is a recognition that Africa is a key geopolitical player and one that is shaping our present and will shape our future,” a senior US official said.

But the Biden administration may not find it easy to marginalise China or Russia in Africa as both have a major presence there and engage consistently with the continent.

China has hosted a forum on China-Africa cooperation every three years since 2000. Ever since 1991, Chinese foreign ministers have made Africa their first foreign destination on coming to power (added, please see).

China is also the number one trading partner of Africa and sells items from textile to smartphones, and purchases massive volumes of African agricultural products, and commodities like copper and oil.

In addition, it has also invested billions of Dollars over the past decades to develop infrastructure in Africa under its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Russia too, has increased its influence in Africa in the past decades. It accounted for 44 percent of Africa’s arms imports between 2017 and 2021.

Many countries in the continent not only import much of their wheat and fertiliser from Russia, mercenaries from the Russian private security agency, the Wagner Group, have played a key role in supporting and keeping many African dictators in power.

Unlike the US, neither China nor Russia bother about the African countries’ democratic credentials when dealing with them.

Observers say that while the US will pound on the table and say `clean up your act and engage in free and fair elections,’ the Chinese and Russians simply get on with it and deal with the government in charge.

But Africa is also important for the US as a growing market for its products and as a source of cobalt and lithium, which are essential to the American electric vehicle (EV) industry.

However, African leaders do not want their countries to become a playground for the great game between competing world powers. They see the contest in Africa as a race for diplomatic influence and access to markets and resources.

But unlike in Asia or the Middle East, the US is in a much weaker position in Africa as it has done much less to keep up with China’s efforts, unlike in the other regions.

It is the inconsistency of the US policy towards Africa and the possibility that the current policy might change with the change in administration in Washington that makes it difficult for America to gain the trust of African leaders.

Under the Donald Trump presidency, contacts between the two sides had completely ended, and Trump’s racist remarks against African countries in January 2018 had sparked outrage and protests across the continent.

Though Biden is not Trump, he heads a weak administration and this raises serious questions about the extent to which his initiatives will be followed through under a new president.

Besides China and Russia, countries like India have also deepened ties with Africa through regular engagement.

If the US fails in pursuing its Africa policy with seriousness, it may soon find itself a marginal player in this crucial continent.