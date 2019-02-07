Comment | The MPC may not have too many surprises in store

Rajesh Kumar

The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised the market with a cut of 25 basis points in the repo rate. The policy stance has also been changed to neutral from calibrated tightening.

Clearly, the space for a rate cut was opened by the revision in inflation projection. The central bank does not expect headline consumer price inflation to cross the 4 percent mark in the foreseeable future. Therefore, the big question is: has the lower inflation projection opened up space for more rate cuts?

Going by the projections alone, the possibility of further rate cuts cannot be ruled out. However, there are other factors which would come into play. For example, with both fiscal and monetary policy turning expansionary, it is possible that inflation might pick up and warrant a revision in the forecast. This was reflected in the muted market reaction. Further, the central bank would also want to consider the possible outcomes of the general elections as a fractured verdict could raise financial stability risks.

However, aside from the policy action, as highlighted by this writer on Wednesday, markets were also looking at how the MPC addresses some of the fundamental issues, such as the revision in the fiscal roadmap and the divergence in the core and headline inflation.

On the fiscal front, the MPC didn’t look particularly worried and noted: “…several proposals in the union budget for 2019-20 are likely to boost aggregate demand by raising disposable incomes, but the full effect of some of the measures is likely to materialise over a period of time.” Clearly, the central bank doesn’t see this as an immediate risk to inflation, though most analysts believe that the revenue estimates are aggressive. A possibility of further fiscal slippage could raise financial stability risks.

Further, on the inflation side, the MPC seems to be following its legislated mandate of targeting headline consumer price inflation. Core inflation continues to remain elevated and if headline inflation begins to converge towards the core, which is a possibility with both fiscal and monetary policy becoming expansionary, RBI’s inflation projections could come under pressure. Also, election-related expenditure would add to the aggregate demand in the near term.

Aside from the rate cut, the big positive for the market was the way the post-policy news conference was conducted. The willingness to address more questions on the part of the new governor Shaktikanta Das suggests that the central bank will communicate more. This should be welcomed, as it will help the understanding of market participants.