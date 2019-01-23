Quick Take | Stand-off with foreign portfolio investors may cost India in the long run

The government and market regulator have been trying to get their act in place as far as foreign portfolio investors (FPI) investments in the country are concerned. Since April 2018 the government has curbed FPI investments in the country, which has severely impacted flows into the country’s markets, both in debt and equity.

Since then the FPI investors have had multiple rounds of meetings with various government agencies to find a solution to remove the curbs and ease the flow of funds. At the core of the issue is transparency. Government agencies have raised the issue of round-tripping of funds through the FPI route. But the nature of the animal – FPI - is such that it thrives in anonymity.

Acknowledging the importance of FPIs in investing in the country, the government has been attempting to make the process easier and transparent.

In the latest round of meetings, in an effort to attract long-term and stable foreign portfolio investor (FPI) investments into debt markets and at the same time offer operational flexibility, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recommended that investors should look at the voluntary retention route (VRR) rather than expect relaxation to the rules introduced by it in April 2018.

According to the RBI, investments through the VRR route would be free of the macro-prudential and other regulatory prescriptions applicable to FPI investments in debt markets. The only condition is that the FPIs voluntarily commit to retaining a required minimum percentage of their investments in India for a period of their choice, a discussion paper on the subject said.

Among the perks of investments through the VRR route, is an exemption from the cap on short-term investments (less than a year) at 20 percent of the portfolio size, concentration limits, and caps on exposure to a corporate group.

Also, investments through the VRR route will be separately indicated for government securities (G-Sec) and corporate debt (including commercial paper) and shall be individually allocated to FPIs through an auction process.

The minimum retention period for allotments under each auction would be three years or as decided by the RBI.

The government wants to attract the money coming from the FPI route into various investment avenues. Under VRR-Govt FPIs can invest in any government security, including treasury bills while under VRR-Corp, FPIs may invest in corporate debt instruments, including commercial papers. FPIs could also be eligible to participate in repos for liquidity management and will be allowed to participate in any currency and interest rate derivative instrument, OTC or exchange-traded, to hedge their interest rate or currency risk.

Though the government has its heart in the right place when it comes to FPI investment, it needs to move fast and come out with a clear roadmap. The curbs were introduced in April 2018, a discussion paper was put up by the RBI in October and we are yet to see the final rules of investment. Clearly, the entire move of curbing FPI inflows was not thought through, given the knee-jerk response by the government and the amount of withdrawal from the country.

FPIs want to go back to the old rules not only because of the ease of operations but also because it brought in more investments. The current status quo is more harmful to India as the government wastes precious time. Genuine investors may find other markets that are friendlier. The sooner the authorities resolve the issue the better for our markets.