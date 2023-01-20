 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Quick refunds, resolution of inverted duty issues, promoting shipments through post to help boost exports: GTRI to Govt

PTI
Jan 20, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

Most forecasts say that 2023 will be tough on trade as large global economies are slowing down for many reasons and in this backdrop some extra push would help the exporting community of India, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said.

Announcement of measures such as quick refund of duties, resolving inverted duty issues and bringing exports through post and courier at par with standard customs clearances in the forthcoming Budget would significantly help boost the country's outbound shipments, economic think tank GTRI said on Friday.

Budget 2023 is scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

The think tank suggested five measures - credit all duty refunds into exporters account as soon as goods leave; reduce incidences of inverted duties as they weaken Make in India; use simple language in customs notifications; bringing exports through post and courier at par with standard customs clearances; and not allowing machinery import at zero duty for making products for the domestic market.

An inverted duty condition happens when duties on inputs are high, and on corresponding output is low. Expensive inputs make costly products that cannot compete in the export market. In the domestic market, such products are prone to cheaper imports.

These measures would help competitiveness of domestic exporters and that in turn would help increase the shipments, it said adding India's merchandise trade exceeded USD 1.1 trillion in 2022.