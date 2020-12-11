Queue up for filing patents than lining up for job packages, says education minister

Students from across educational institutes must queue up for filing patents rather than lining up job packages during campus placements, said education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

"I see that there is always a rush among students to get the best package (during job placements). My advise is that students should queue up for (filing) patents rather than for packages," said Nishank speaking during the CII Education Summit.

According to commerce ministry data, in 2018-19 there were a total of 50,659 patent applications filed. This was an 18.2 percent increase over 2014-15. Out of total 50659 applications filed, the number of applications filed by Indian applicants was 17,005 which showing a 9 percent YoY increase.

In 2018-19, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) collectively occupied the first position while Chandigarh University & Shoolini University occupied second and third place, respectively.

Nishank said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will help increase the thrust on research and innovation among students across institutes, thereby making India more self-reliant.

NEP will reduce brain drain

NEP 2020 is also expected to reduce the brain-drain from India, said Nishank. Brain-drain refers to Indian students moving abroad for higher education and eventually permanently residing in these foreign countries after securing employment.

The education minister said that there is a misconception that educational institutes in India are not of international standard and that this is leading to a brain-drain.

"There seems to be a perception among some students that the Indian education system does not meet international standards. But look at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduates and how they are leading companies across the world. Our education system was always quality-rich but the NEP will enhance it further and will encourage students to stay back in India for higher education," he added at the CII Education Summit.

Close to 200,000 students travel abroad every year for higher education programmes. Due to this, almost Rs 50,000 crore flows out of India every year for higher education programmes.

NEP 2020 allows the top 100 international institutes to set up campuses in India. For this, a legislation has to be passed by the Parliament to allow foreign education institutes' campuses in India. So far, these global institutes had to tie-up with a local partner to set up an India campus.

The Cabinet on July 29 gave its nod to the National Education Policy. Consequently, the Human Resource Development Ministry has been renamed as the Ministry of Education.

The National Education Plan proposes far-reaching changes in the system of education not only in India. It also wants a self-sufficient domestic ranking system for Indian educational institutes.