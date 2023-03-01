 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Q3 GDP data: Services keep firing but manufacturing, consumption a worry

Siddharth Upasani
Mar 01, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST

The Statistics Ministry's estimate for GDP growth in the last quarter of 2022 is slightly lower than what was expected. But the bad news does not stop there. Economists say the 5.1 percent growth implied by the government for the fourth quarter is highly unlikely

While GDP growth was expected to have declined in October-December on account of the fading away of a favourable base effect, it has come in lower than what economists expected

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, on February 28, released gross domestic product (GDP) data for the quarter ended December 31. At 4.4 percent, the growth rate is in line with what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had forecast two months ago.

However, at the time, the central bank had forecast an annual growth rate of 6.8 percent, which was exceeded by the Statistics Ministry's first advance estimate — and reiterated by the second advance estimate of 7 percent — also released on February 28.

While GDP growth was expected to have declined in October-December on account of the fading away of a favourable base effect, it has come in lower than what economists expected. The problem is that the bad news does not stop there, even though growth has been higher than in other countries - the Chinese economy, for instance, grew by only 2.9 percent in the last quarter.

1. Manufacturing contracts again