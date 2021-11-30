MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Q2 GDP numbers encouraging, looking forward to double-digit growth in 2021-22: PHDCCI

With India's GDP expanding by a better-than-expected 8.4 percent in the July-September quarter, industry chamber PHDCCI on November 30 said the country's economic growth is likely to be in double-digits in 2021-22.

PTI
November 30, 2021 / 10:42 PM IST

With India's GDP expanding by a better-than-expected 8.4 percent in the July-September quarter, industry chamber PHDCCI on Tuesday said the country's economic growth is likely to be in double-digits in 2021-22.

On the back of meaningful and proactive reforms undertaken by the government, calibrated measures by the RBI, rapid vaccination drive, improved consumer and business sentiments and low base effect, the economy has recovered from the severe contraction of 2020-21, PHDCCI President Pradeep Multani said.

The chamber projects the overall GDP growth to be in double-digits at 10.25 percent for 2021-22, he added.

At this juncture, he said, there is a need to address the high commodity prices and shortages of raw material to support the consumption and private investments in the country.

Industry body Assocham said the notable feature of the smart recovery in India's Q2 GDP growth was that the economic expansion has been broad-based, with most of the sectors bouncing back after being hit hard by the pandemic.

Close
“However, with the new COVID-19 variant forcing global restrictions, it would remain a challenge to sustain the growth momentum while ensuring that the pandemic remains in check. Continued focus on vaccination and COVID appropriate behaviour like avoidance of large gatherings, social distancing would remain even more relevant,” it added.
PTI
Tags: #India GDP #India Q2 GDP
first published: Nov 30, 2021 10:42 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.