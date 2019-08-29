App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 05:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

PV sales likely to decline in the range of 4-7% in 2019-20: ICRA

The auto industry has been grappling with a tough time since the beginning of the second quarter of FY18-19 and growth has slowed down.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Passenger vehicle sales in India is likely to decline in the range of 4-7 percent this fiscal saying agricultural output, revival in economic and industrial growth would be critical for auto sector's growth despite recent government measures to rekindle demand.

The auto industry has already registered a 21.6 percent plus de-growth in the first four months of 2019-20, ICRA said adding in the short-term, prevailing subdued rural and urban sentiments would matter besides the upcoming BS-VI emission norms.

"As per ICRA's analysis of the auto sector, the likely decline in passenger vehicles is estimated to be in the range of 4-7 percent and 0-5 percent decline for M&HCV trucks in FY2020," the rating agency said in a statement.

Close

The auto industry has been grappling with a tough time since the beginning of the second quarter of FY18-19 and growth has slowed down, it added.

related news

Weak consumer sentiment across urban and rural markets due to weak farm inflows, subdued agri-commodity prices, rising cost of ownership as a result of regulatory changes including safety, emissions, vehicle registration, along with a rise in interest cost/EMI, have impacted demand.

Moreover, tight liquidity situation among financiers, banks and especially NBFC segment; revision in axle load norms, a slowdown in government spending on infrastructure and; uncertainty related to selection between BS-IV versus BS-VI among buyers, have also played roles in the slowdown, ICRA said.

Commenting on the outlook for the sector, ICRA Senior Group Vice President Subrata Ray said, "In the short-term, much would depend on the meaningful demand recovery post monsoons, especially given the fact that many parts of the country have witnessed flooding. Agricultural output, revival in economic and industrial growth would be critical."

It, however, remains to be seen how the auto demand recovers during the festive season and likely pre-buying in Q4 FY20, in anticipation of post BS VI price hikes, he added.

Stating that the recent steps announced by the government is a positive for the sector, Ray said, "The liquidity support announced for the banking system and government spend on infrastructure can be a significant catalyst for the automotive industry."

In the long-term, the demand drivers would be increasing disposable income, poor public transport infrastructure and increasing financing penetration in India, especially in urban and semi-urban areas, he added.

On the two-wheelers front, ICRA said growth will be contingent upon the introduction of BS VI across all models from April 1, 2020, which will lead to price increases across the industry.

"Therefore, the quantum of price hikes will be determined by the prevailing market sentiments and overall market dynamics," it added.

Overall, ICRA said it estimates the industry capex expenditure to be around Rs 5,000-6,000 crore to be largely incurred towards upgradation of existing platforms, new models and BS VI.

"The outlook for the industry is stable. Going forward, credit profile of most OEMs will continue to remain stable owing to modest leverage and strong liquidity position," it added.

Ray said in the short-term, prevailing subdued rural and urban sentiments would matter besides the upcoming regulatory changes regarding emission (BS VI) norms.

"Whereas the long-term challenges pertain to high investment requirements for technological advancement, lack of policy consensus for EV adoption and increasing traffic congestion in urban areas which may lead to unforeseen regulatory changes," he added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #Economy #Icra #India #PV

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.