Push for e-learning aids 41% rise in demand for online tutoring jobs: Indeed

The push towards e-learning programmes across the country has led to a rise in demand for online tutoring jobs. Data from jobs search website Indeed highlighted a 41 percent increase in searches for teaching jobs from July 2016 to July 2019.

Indeed said that the growth in search for teaching jobs has been the highest in 2018-19 with a 40 percent increase. A year ago (2017-18), there was just a 14 percent increase in job-seeker interest for similar roles. This is in stark contrast to the 2016-17 period, when an 11 percent dip in job-seeker interest towards teaching roles was observed.

As per a KPMG report, India’s online education market is set to grow to $1.96 billion and 9.6 million users by 2021. It stood at $247 million and 1.6 million users in 2016.

The advancement of technology and e-learning has led to the rise of online tutor and e-educator jobs, Indeed added.

The new-age profession also has its perks, which includes a better compensation structure. In India, while the average annual salary of a teacher ranges between Rs 2.19 lakh to Rs 5.88 lakh per annum, the same for an online tutor is Rs 4.80 lakh, going up to Rs 9.25 lakh per annum.

Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India, said that the growth of e-learning and online teaching roles will only further the growth of teaching as a profession.