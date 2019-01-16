App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 10:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab to spend Rs 1,500 cr on improving rural, urban infra: Amarinder Singh

Making the announcement during pre-budget consultations with his party MLAs from the Majha region, along with the top brass of his government, the chief minister assured the elected representatives that the paucity of funds would not be allowed to come in the way of development in both the rural and urban sectors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said a sum of Rs 1,500 crore would be spent on improving rural and urban infrastructure in the state.

Making the announcement during pre-budget consultations with his party MLAs from the Majha region, along with the top brass of his government, the chief minister assured the elected representatives that the paucity of funds would not be allowed to come in the way of development in both the rural and urban sectors.

The chief minister said that out of the Rs 1,500 crore, Rs 1,000 crore would be spent on improving rural infrastructure while Rs 500 crore would be used for urban infrastructure, to ensure the best civic amenities to the residents.

The pre-budget meeting to elicit the views of MLAs from Majha region on budget proposals to ensure holistic development of their respective assembly segments was held here, according to an official spokesperson.

related news

The state government has chalked out a four-phased programme of consultations with Congress MLAs from Majha, Doaba, Malwa-I and Malwa-II.

Responding to the concerns expressed by the Majha MLAs, Amarinder directed the concerned departments to evolve programmes and schemes for promoting the smart village campaign and to also undertake a comprehensive urban environment improvement programme.

He sought a detailed proposal for the same to be presented at the next meeting of the state committee.

The MLAs highly lauded the work done by the government with regard to debt waiver, which would cover nearly seven lakh farmers with a total waiver amounting to Rs 6,000 crore by March 2019.

Taking part in the deliberations, the MLAs made key suggestions, including strengthening of roads and bridges, expediting the debt waiver amount disbursement and new debt waiver scheme for landless labourers.

The MLAs also suggested that concerted efforts should be made to further improve the urban infrastructure for better delivery of civic services.

They demanded measures for overall development of Dera Baba Nanak area and Kartarpur corridor, besides sprucing up of the infrastructure of the holy town of Sultanpur Lodhi in view of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Member Parliament from Gurdaspur Sunil Jakhar suggested that a special budgetary provision be made to facelift the holy city of Amritsar so as to showcase it as an iconic city across the globe.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 10:23 pm

tags #Amarinder Singh #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Politics #Punjab

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.