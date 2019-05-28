Punjab National Bank sets aside Rs 900 crore as provisions against loans to Jet Airways

State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) has set aside about Rs 900 crore as provisioning charges against loans sanctioned to the cash-strapped Jet Airways.

"Around Rs 900 crore has been set aside as provisioning costs," a senior official from the bank said on the sidelines of a press conference on the bank's fourth-quarter results.

PNB is part of a consortium of 26 lenders, led by the State Bank of India, that have exposure to Jet Airways' debt of over Rs 8,000 crore.

"We have not yet classified Jet Airways as a non-performing asset (NPA) in our books," Managing Director and CEO Sunil Mehta said.

The bank improved its provision coverage ratio to 74.5 percent in the March quarter against 68.9 percent in the December quarter but net interest margin contracted sequentially to 2.45 percent against 2.64 percent.

The bank narrowed its loss to Rs 4,750 crore in the January-March quarter. The lender had reported a big loss of Rs 13,417 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal due to Neerav Modi-led scam.

"We suffered a setback (Nirav Modi fraud) last year for which 50 percent provisioning was done last year and 50 percent have been made this year. We have taken a conscious step to clean up the book and take provision coverage ratio to a reasonably high level which gives a high degree of safety to our stakeholders," Mehta said.

With respect to accounts covered under the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the bank is holding total provision of Rs 11,940.15 crore as on March 31, 2019 (84.63 per cent of total outstanding) including additional provision of Rs 433.93 crore in said accounts made during the year ended March 31, 2019, it said.

"Few assumptions which we thought will happen during this quarter didn’t materialise. In 2-3 major accounts which have already been resolved by the NCLT, they were on the table, but that money could not be unlocked as against that we had to make 100 per cent provisioning because of the ageing," he said.

On assets front, PNB witnessed improvement as the gross NPAs were brought down to 15.50 percent of gross advances at the end of March 2019, as against 18.38 percent at the end of March 2018.

Net NPAs or bad loans too came down to 6.56 percent as against 11.24 percent year-ago.

In absolute value, gross NPAs stood at Rs 78,472.70 crore at the end of fiscal 2018-19, lower than Rs 86,620.05 crore reported in 2017-18. Net NPAs were valued at Rs 30,037.66 crore as against Rs 48,684.29 crore.

Improvement in asset quality allowed the lender to park a lesser amount towards provisioning for bad loans during March quarter of FY19, which stood at Rs 9,153.55 crore. While, in the year-ago period, it stood at Rs 16,202.82 crore.

"We have factored in entire IL&FS slippages, we have made provisions for Jet Airways although the account is standard (as on March 2019)," he said without elaborating on the exposure of the bank on individual account.

PNB also said it received a capital infusion of Rs 5,908 crore from the government during March quarter of 2018-19 in lieu of over 80 crore equity shares on a preferential basis.

Talking about the way forward, Mehta said, the focus area would be the recovery of NPAs, conservation of capital, rationalising operation and sale of non-core assets among others.

Mehta said the bank still has a handful of non-core assets and things are in the process even if PNB Housing Finance stake sale does not go through again.

"We expect roughly Rs 1,000 crore from a non-core asset sale," he said.

The stake sale in PNB Housing Finance could not take place because of some regulatory permission, he said, which is why the expected inflows from that could not come to the balance sheet.

"We are yet to take a call on PNB Housing Finance stake sale it will all depend on market conditions," he added.

With regard to recovery, Mehta said, "If all these NCLT cases which are on the table materialise then definitely this year recovery will be much more than FY19."

Recovery more than doubled to Rs 20,000 crore in FY19 as against Rs 9,666 crore in the previous fiscal.

"There are two major cases which are already on the table and NPA recovery would be to the tune of Rs 5,000-6,000 crore and there would be write-back of roughly Rs 4,000 crore," Mehta said.

On proposed merger talks, Mehta said "right now we have not thought of it, neither any proposal has come to us. As the situation comes we will take a call."