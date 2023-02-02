Punjab govt giving major push to food processing sector: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said that the state government is giving a major push to the food processing sector, which will create job opportunities for youth on one hand and immensely benefit farmers as well.

"The state government is giving a major push to the food processing sector in Punjab ..," Mann said.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government will soon set up 20 dedicated Rural Industrial Hubs across the state.

He said that these hubs will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure to facilitate industrialists in setting up their units.

These hubs will boost industrial development.

Read More

Mann assured fulsome support and cooperation to the industrialists opting for setting up their units in these hubs adding that the state government is fully committed to accelerate industrial development in Punjab.

Punjab is organising the 5th 'Progressive Punjab Investors Summit' on February 23 and 24 in Mohali.

As a run up to the Summit, a mini-conclave was organised in Mohali on Wednesday evening during which Mann held an interactive session with the industrialists.

According to an official statement, Mann gave a clarion call to the local industry for becoming the brand ambassador of the state to help it emerge as an industrial hub across the globe.

Mann said the state government has provided a conducive environment to the industry in the state.

He said that the local industry has been immensely benefited by it and they should further help the state to attract investments by becoming its brand ambassadors.

Mann said that massive efforts are also afoot for starting domestic flights from Adampur, Halwara and Bhisiana airports to facilitate the industry.

The Chief Minister further said that the state government is making strenuous efforts to further strengthen the single window system for facilitating the investors.

Taking a dig at previous governments, he claimed that earlier single window service was merely a sham, devoid of any meaningful purpose, which not only demoralized potential investors but also hampered the industrial development of the state.