    Punjab govt giving major push to food processing sector: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

    The Chief Minister also said that the state government will soon set up 20 dedicated Rural Industrial Hubs across the state.

    PTI
    February 02, 2023 / 01:47 PM IST
    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said that the state government is giving a major push to the food processing sector, which will create job opportunities for youth on one hand and immensely benefit farmers as well.

    "The state government is giving a major push to the food processing sector in Punjab ..," Mann said.

    The Chief Minister also said that the state government will soon set up 20 dedicated Rural Industrial Hubs across the state.

    He said that these hubs will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure to facilitate industrialists in setting up their units.