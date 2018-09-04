App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 03:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab CM meets Nitin Gadkari, urges him for expansion of highways in state

Singh called for improving connectivity on the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and the Anandpur Sahib-Naina Devi highway.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari Tuesday and urged him for expansion and upgradation of national highways in the state and development of roads in border areas.

Singh called for improving connectivity on the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and the Anandpur Sahib-Naina Devi highway.

The Punjab chief minister also discussed with the Union minister the relining of Rajasthan and Sirhind feeder canals.

"Met Nitin Gadkari ji to discuss the expansion and upgradation of National Highways in Punjab. Urged for development of border roads, Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and Sri Anandpur Sahib-Temple Shri Naina Devi ji connectivity. Also discussed relining of Rajasthan and Sirhind feeders (sic)," Singh tweeted.

Gadkari also took to Twitter to say that the Punjab chief minister had called on him. "We discussed ongoing highway projects in the state," he said.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 03:02 pm

tags #Amarinder Singh #Economy #India #Nitin Gadkari #Politics #Punjab

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.