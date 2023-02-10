 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pumps in Pakistan's Punjab region run out of petrol, disrupts normal life

Moneycontrol News
Feb 10, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST

In spite of assurances that there is an adequate supply of gasoline and government threats to clamp down on hoarders, there is still a shortage of gasoline in Punjab.

During a severe economic crisis, most petrol pumps in the Punjab region of Pakistan ran out of fuel, disrupting people’s routine lives. The situation is terrible in remote locations where pumps have been without supplies for more than a month, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealer Association (PPDA), however, accused all oil companies of failing to supply fuel to meet demand and leaving drivers to go to urban areas for gas, according to a report in Dawn.

Based on an expected rise in gasoline prices, some gas stations stockpiled gasoline and created fake shortages to increase earnings, according to the OMC Association of Pakistan (OMAP).

