Pumps in Pakistan's Punjab region run out of petrol, disrupts normal life

(Representative Image)

During a severe economic crisis, most petrol pumps in the Punjab region of Pakistan ran out of fuel, disrupting people’s routine lives. The situation is terrible in remote locations where pumps have been without supplies for more than a month, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.

In spite of assurances that there is an adequate supply of gasoline and government threats to clamp down on hoarders, there is still a shortage of gasoline in Punjab.

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealer Association (PPDA), however, accused all oil companies of failing to supply fuel to meet demand and leaving drivers to go to urban areas for gas, according to a report in Dawn.

Based on an expected rise in gasoline prices, some gas stations stockpiled gasoline and created fake shortages to increase earnings, according to the OMC Association of Pakistan (OMAP).

On February 9, state minister for petroleum Musadik Malik said that government teams examined more than 900 sites in two districts of Punjab on the night of February 8 and sealed seven petrol pumps, imposed a fine of Rs785,000 and registered 21 FIRs over fuel hoarding, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

Teams in Sargodha district inspected 530 sites, while in Faisalabad the teams inspected 437 sites. An amount of Rs 230,000 was imposed in fines in the first district along with the sealing of six petrol pumps, while in the other district Rs 553,000 in fines was imposed after sealing a petrol pump. The minister announced at a news conference that nearly, 21 FIRs have been filed, the report added.