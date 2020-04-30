App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 09:57 AM IST

Puducherry govt to decide stand on lockdown on May 2: CM

"With the Centre's stand on extension or otherwise of the lockdown not being very clear, the territorial administration was now considering all pros and cons of the extension of the lockdown when it ends on May 3," he told reporters here late on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has said his cabinet would meet on May 2 to decide its stand on whether the ongoing lockdown should be extended or not in the union territory.

The cabinet would meet again on May 2 to take a decision on the matter, he said.

"We are concerned more about the livelihood aspect of the people as much as we are concerned about their safety. The Centre's stand on continuance of the lockdown remains unclear as of now. We will go into all aspects and take a decision at a meeting of the cabinet on May 2," he said.

Puducherry has only three active COVID-19 cases.

He also said the District Collector would probe into the alleged torture of a Thasildar of Excise Department recently after he was detained in a police station in neighbouring Nettapakkam in connection with alleged illegal sale of liquor.

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 09:50 am

#Economy #lockdown #Puducherry govt

