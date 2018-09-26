Public sector banks step up focus on fee income growth through insurance products

A young private life insurance company was approached by a public sector bank (PSB) to look into the possibility of a bancassurance tie-up. It was a win-win for both, but the insurer was already participating in four request for proposals (RFP) issued by PSBs at very competitive rates.

Government-owned banks are now increasingly focusing on selling more insurance and other third-party products to boost their profits on the back of higher non-interest income.

Non-interest or other income forms a significant component of banks at about 10-20 percent of total income. Given the losses on the banks’ treasury portfolios amid the rise in interest rates on bonds, the only growth in non-interest income gathers is fee income charged to customers on the insurance, mutual funds and other third-party offerings.

Life insurance distribution has constituted a major source of fees earned.

Insurance sector sources also said that public sector banks (PSBs) have been very aggressive in the pricing as well. "Some products like credit life insurance for home loans are now being demanded by customers. So, banks do not want to lose out and are ready to tie-up even at lower commissions," said the head of distribution at a mid-size private insurer.

Growth in fee income

State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest bank, has seen income from fees grow 10.5 percent in FY18. It, however, witnessed a marginal growth of 2.1 percent in the first quarter of FY19.

Cross-selling income grew 78.3 percent in FY18. This income came from offerings of SBI Life Insurance, SBI Mutual Fund, SBI General, SBI Cards, SSL and NPS. It had earned income of Rs 1,631 crore, while total fee income stood at Rs 23,636 crore.

Banks such as IDBI Bank, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India are also pushing growth in fee income given the struggle they have in managing the Rs 10.5 lakh-crore worth of bad loans.

IDBI Bank Deputy Managing Director GM Yadwadkar said his bank is focusing on third party products, especially insurance to garner more fee income. “Traditionally, both life and general insurance have done well and it is helping our fee income grow. We are also actively engaging with our customers to ensure they get the best offerings. This also helps reduce mis-selling,” Yadwadkar said.

This is also an attempt to compete with the private sector banks, which have dominated the distribution of third-party products, particularly insurance.

“Fee income constitutes less risks and efforts. Employees work harder if they get commissions. This helps us boost our profitability without worrying about NPAs. Our focus has increased more on insurance and mutual fund products given that only retail is witnessing stable growth,” a senior private banker said.

Bancassurance

Insurers also will be able to make most of the opening of the bancassurance channel with several PSBs lining up to get multiple insurance companies on board. Through this, they will not only be able to get access to a large distribution channel, the ability to cross-sell will be much higher.

Value-wise the average ticket-size of a life insurance policy sold by a bank is around Rs 45,000 whereas it is much lower for individual agents at about Rs 25,000. Banks with deposit as well as loan customers will have a steady access to new products suited to individual needs.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance MD & CEO Vikas Seth said his company is in talks with banks and have been participating in the tender processes for bancassurance partnerships.

Private sector insurers set up in 2001-02 had the advantage of having large banks as promoters. This gave them access to the bank branches through which policies could be sold. The entrants who followed missed out on this opportunity because most banks were tied-up with one or the other insurer.

Now, bancassurance guidelines have been liberalised to allow banks to tie-up with three insurers each in life, non-life and health insurance. This is why several banks, especially PSBs have come forward with tenders.

Last year, the insurance regulator had also stated that they will seek a detailed timeline from banks on opening up their branch network to multiple insurers.