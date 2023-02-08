 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Public procurement via GeM portal to cross Rs 2 lakh crore in FY23

PTI
Feb 08, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST

The procurement crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore on February 1.

Procurement of goods and services from government portal GeM is expected to cross Rs 2 lakh crore during this fiscal year on account of an increase in buying activities by different ministries and departments, a top official said on Wednesday.

CEO of the Government e-Market (GeM) P K Singh said huge potential is there in states and public sector undertakings to increase the buying from the platform.

"After crossing Rs 1.5 lakh crore, we are aspiring for Rs 2 lakh crore for the full fiscal," Singh told reporters here.