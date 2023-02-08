English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Public procurement via GeM portal to cross Rs 2 lakh crore in FY23

    The procurement crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore on February 1.

    PTI
    February 08, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST

    Procurement of goods and services from government portal GeM is expected to cross Rs 2 lakh crore during this fiscal year on account of an increase in buying activities by different ministries and departments, a top official said on Wednesday.

    The procurement crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore on February 1.

    CEO of the Government e-Market (GeM) P K Singh said huge potential is there in states and public sector undertakings to increase the buying from the platform.

    "After crossing Rs 1.5 lakh crore, we are aspiring for Rs 2 lakh crore for the full fiscal," Singh told reporters here.