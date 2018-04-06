App
Apr 06, 2018 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

PTC signs PPA with Punjab for 200 mw from Karcham hydro project

The company had already sold 680 mw of the saleable capacity of the project to the state utilities of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan under long term PPAs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Power trader PTC India today said its has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Punjab state discom for the remaining 200 megawatt (mw) of capacity of the Karcham Wangtoo hydro project.

The company had already sold 680 mw of the saleable capacity of the project to the state utilities of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan under long term PPAs.

"With the sale of remaining 200 mw, the entire 100 per cent of the saleable power of the project is being supplied on a long term basis to various discoms," it said in a statement issued here.

Having an installed capacity of 1,000 mw, the Karcham Wangtoo hydroelectric project in Himachal Pradesh is owned and operated by Himachal Baspa Power Company, a unit of JSW Group.

"The electricity produced from the Karcham Wangtoo project will help the beneficiary states in improving their hydro-thermal mix and will be help in meeting peak load requirement in a cost effective and environment friendly manner," said Deepak Amitabh, chairman and managing director, PTC India.

