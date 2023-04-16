 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PSU banks set target for selling flagship govt insurance schemes in FY24

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST

According to sources, the ministry has asked banks to encourage customers to buy these policies for multi-years rather than renewing every year.

Public sector banks (PSBs) have set a target for the sale of flagship government insurance schemes Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) in FY24.

Besides, they have also set goals for other financial inclusion schemes like Mudra Yojana and StandUp India Scheme.

There are about 8.3 crore beneficiaries under PMJJBY and 23.9 crore under PMSBY, as of now. Since the launch of the schemes in 2015, 15.99 crore enrolment has taken place under PMJJBY, while 33.78 crore under PMSBY as of March 31, 2023.

Last year, the finance ministry revised rates from Rs 330 to Rs 436 under PMJJBY and from Rs 12 to Rs 20 for PMSBY, effective June 1, 2022. The revision was being undertaken because of the long-standing adverse claims experience by the schemes and to make them economically viable.