you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 06:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

PSU banks disburse Rs 2.52 lakh cr loans in October

An amount of Rs 1.05 lakh crore was fresh lending, the Department Financial Services said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Public sector banks disbursed a record Rs 2.52 lakh crore of loans during the festive month of October, the Finance Ministry said on November 21.

An amount of Rs 46,800 crore was given as working capital loan, it said.

Close
The government in September had asked state-run banks to step up lending and hold outreach programmes or loans melas in 400 districts to lend to desirable shadow banks and retail borrowers.

First Published on Nov 21, 2019 06:23 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Finance Ministry

