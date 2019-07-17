App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PSU bank recap under PM Modi surpasses investments over 45 years

With Rs 3.8 lakh crore injected between FY11 and FY20, the last decade has seen the government consistently infusing capital into public sector banks

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The bank recapitalisation bill from FY18 to FY20 stands around Rs 2.69 crore, double the amount invested in the first 45 years (estimated to be around Rs 1.5 lakh crore) since the country’s banks were nationalised, reports The Times of India.

With Rs 3.8 lakh crore injected between FY11 and FY20, the last decade has seen the government consistently infuse capital into public sector banks (PSBs).

Collective losses totalling Rs 1,64,474 crore were reported by PSBs from FY16 to FY19. The Centre, thus, lost out on dividends and tax revenue, which in turn put pressure on government finances at multiple levels. It also was forced to pump capital into these banks. Between FY16 and FY19 almost Rs 2.46 lakh crore was injected into PSBs.

The report does, however, point out that even as the bulk of capital infusion took place under the NDA II, the regime also saw the highest number of bank-delivered social schemes being announced. Some of these include Jan-Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Atal Pension Yojana.

Even in Budget 2019, the government allocated Rs 70,000 crore for PSBs with the aim of strengthening and enhancing their lending capacity. This infusion will take place in two rounds, the first will see banks subscribe to government-floated bonds and the second leg will involve infusion of the funds raised into public sector banks (PSBs).

However, the report adds that despite recapitalisation, PSBs have been losing market share to private banks as reflected by their shrinking market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 6 lakh crore as opposed to Rs 17.16 lakh crore of private banks.

Capital requirement for banks was first felt only in the mid-90s, even as the process of bank nationalisation took place in 1969 and again in 1980. Twelve nationalised banks reported a net losses immediately after the 1992-93 reforms, with eight banks missing the March 1996 target to achieve a capital adequacy ratio of 85 set by the Reserve Bank of India. These factors forced the government infuse capital into these PSBs.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 02:17 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #capital infusion in public sector banks #nationalisation of banks #NDA II #PSBs (public sector banks)

