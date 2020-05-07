PSBs sanctioned loans worth Rs 5.66 lakh crore in March-April, economy poised to recover: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 7 said that public sector banks (PSBs) sanctioned loans worth Rs 5.66 lakh crore for more than 41.81 lakh accounts, during March-April 2020. She noted that these borrowers hail from a variety of sectors like micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), retail, agriculture and corporate, waiting for disbursal soon after the lockdown is lifted.



During March-April 2020, PSBs sanctioned loans worth Rs 5.66 lakh cr for more than 41.81 lakh accounts. These borrowers are from MSME, Retail, Agriculture & Corporate sectors, waiting for disbursal soon after #lockdown lifts. Economy poised to recover! @FinMinIndia @DFS_India

The finance minister, who took to Twitter earlier today, said that the economy is poised to recover.

Sitharaman said, "For MSMEs and others, pre-approved Emergency credit lines & working capital enhancements being prioritised by PSBs. More than 27 lakh customers contacted from March 20 and 2.37 lakh cases sanctioned loans worth Rs. 26,500 cr. A work in progress."

Adding that the PSBs complemented the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on loan moratorium, FM Sitharman said that the government is ensuring responsible banking amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led lockdown.

"Their effective communication & proactive actions ensured that over 3.2 cr. a/c availed 3-month moratorium. Quick query redressals allayed customer concerns," Sitharaman said.

On the subject of credit flow, Sitharaman added, "Sustained credit flow to NBFCs & HFCs in COVID19! PSBs sanctioned loans worth Rs. 77,383 cr. b/w Mar 1-May 4. Inclusive of TLTRO funds, extended total financing of Rs. 1.08 lakh crore, ensuring business stability & continuity going forward."