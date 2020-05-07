App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 09:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PSBs sanctioned loans worth Rs 5.66 lakh crore in March-April, economy poised to recover: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

he noted that these borrowers hail from a variety of sectors like micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), retail, agriculture and corporate, waiting for disbursal soon after the lockdown is lifted.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
File image: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 7 said that public sector banks (PSBs) sanctioned loans worth Rs 5.66 lakh crore for more than 41.81 lakh accounts, during March-April 2020. She noted that these borrowers hail from a variety of sectors like micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), retail, agriculture and corporate, waiting for disbursal soon after the lockdown is lifted.

The finance minister, who took to Twitter earlier today, said that the economy is poised to recover.

Sitharaman said, "For MSMEs and others, pre-approved Emergency credit lines & working capital enhancements being prioritised by PSBs. More than 27 lakh customers contacted from March 20 and 2.37 lakh cases sanctioned loans worth Rs. 26,500 cr. A work in progress."

Close

Adding that the PSBs complemented the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on loan moratorium, FM Sitharman said that the government is ensuring responsible banking amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led lockdown.

related news

"Their effective communication & proactive actions ensured that over 3.2 cr. a/c availed 3-month moratorium. Quick query redressals allayed customer concerns," Sitharaman said.

On the subject of credit flow, Sitharaman added, "Sustained credit flow to NBFCs & HFCs in COVID19! PSBs sanctioned loans worth Rs. 77,383 cr. b/w Mar 1-May 4. Inclusive of TLTRO funds, extended total financing of Rs. 1.08 lakh crore, ensuring business stability & continuity going forward."

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 7, 2020 09:36 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Japan approves Gilead Sciences' remdesivir as COVID-19 drug

Japan approves Gilead Sciences' remdesivir as COVID-19 drug

COVID-19 crisis | Here's why orange zone is most crucial for the economy

COVID-19 crisis | Here's why orange zone is most crucial for the economy

Railways to deploy over 2,500 doctors, 35,000 paramedics at COVID-19 care centres

Railways to deploy over 2,500 doctors, 35,000 paramedics at COVID-19 care centres

most popular

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Vizag Gas Leak highlights: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Vizag Gas Leak highlights: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.