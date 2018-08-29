App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 03:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

PSBs reduce Rs 64,106 crore NPAs via recoveries in FY18: RTI

However, the reduction seems to be insignificant given the fact that gross NPAs of state run banks at the end of FY18 stood at Rs 8,95,601 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The public sector banks (PSBs) had reduced their non-performing assets (NPAs) by Rs 64,106 crore in the last financial year through actual recoveries, revealed an RTI query.

However, the reduction seems to be insignificant given the fact that gross NPAs of state run banks at the end of FY18 stood at Rs 8,95,601 crore.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data received on August 24 in response to the RTI query filed by activist Chandrashekhar Gaud, the NPAs reduced by Rs 53,250 crore and Rs 40,903 crore, respectively, in FY17 and FY16 due to actual recoveries from defaulters.

The query also revealed that the gross NPA of PSBs was Rs 6,84,732 crore at the end of FY17, and Rs 5,39,968 crore at the end of FY16.

There are 21 public sector banks in the country. However, the apex bank did not not provide bank-wise details of the NPAs.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 03:13 pm

tags #Economy #India #PSBs #RTI

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.