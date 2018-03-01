App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Feb 28, 2018 04:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

PSBs' probing NPAs of over Rs 50 cr to cleanse the system: Ficci

The industry body however said that the exercise needs to be carried out cautiously and the government must ensure that investigations do not cripple lending and dampen business sentiment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government's asking public sector banks (PSBs) to probe all NPA accounts above Rs 50 crore for detecting fraud and wilful defaults will help ensure the "much-required" cleansing of the system as well as a transparent risk management mechanism, Ficci said today.

The industry body however said that the exercise needs to be carried out cautiously and the government must ensure that investigations do not cripple lending and dampen business sentiment.

The finance ministry has directed PSBs to probe all non performing asset (NPA) or bad loan accounts of over Rs 50 crore for possible fraud and accordingly report the cases to CBI.

The direction follows state-owned lender PNB reporting Rs 12,700 crore fraud through alleged misuse of letters of undertaking (LoUs) by billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and associates.

related news

"With continuous efforts from the government and RBI, PSBs should strengthen their risk management practices with an immediate sense of urgency. Simultaneously with the action on the existing NPA accounts, an effective time-bound action plan for infusing transparency and a robust risk management system in these banks is a necessity," Ficci President Rashesh Shah said.

"Overall, the government’s strategy towards NPA resolution through IBA, strict action against frauds and wilful defaults, and strengthening of PSBs, will help in dealing with the existing issues," he added.

However, he observed that the larger and long-term solution lies in the rationalisation, consolidation and selective privatisation of public sector banks.

tags #Economy #FICCI #government #India #NPA

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC