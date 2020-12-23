MARKET NEWS

Protesting farmers to observe Kisan Divas today, SAD to participate in hunger-strike

Protesting farmers have asked people to skip cooking their lunch to show their solidarity with the movement.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2020 / 09:26 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image


Farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the three agriculture reform laws enacted by the government will observe December 23 as 'Kisan Divas' and hold a day-long hunger strike.

Protesting farmers have asked people to skip cooking their lunch to show their solidarity with the movement, ANI reported.

Shiromani Akali Dal urged its supporters to back the appeal of farmers’ organisations to show solidarity with farmers.

“The decision has been taken by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, and he has urged all party workers to participate in the mass one day hunger strike to send out a clear message that Punjabis are one against the black agri laws which would destroy our future generations in case they are not repealed,” former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra told ANI.

On the other side, Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla tweeted on the occasion of National Kisaan Diwas in protest against the farm reform laws. He posted that he would sit on a hunger strike on December 23.

“On the occasion of #KisaanDiwas, I shall be sitting on a hunger strike in protest against @BJP4India Govt’s unfair farm laws, in complete solidarity with our farmers & arthiyas’ demands! My humble appeal to all to stand in unity against a tyrannical govt & its unjust policies!” tweeted Singla.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Farmers protest #India
first published: Dec 23, 2020 09:26 am

