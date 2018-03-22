App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 22, 2018 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Proposal to bring fresh resolution to lift coal mining ban

The NGT had imposed a blanket ban on unscientific coal mining in the state on April, 2014 affecting its economy and livelihood of a large number of people.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government has proposed to bring an official resolution urging the Centre's intervention for lifting the ban on coal mining imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) four years ago.

"If need be one more official resolution will be brought during the current session... to knock the door of the Centre for lifting of coal ban in our state," cabinet minister Prestone Tynsong said in the Assembly after opposition members raised the issue during the question hour.

He said the previous government had passed an official resolution urging the Centre to invoke Para 12A(b) of Sixth Schedule of the Constitution via a presidential notification to exempt the state from the provisions of central laws.

Tynsong, who was also a minister in the previous government, said a decision was also taken then that once the resolution is passed, a House delegation would meet Union ministers in this regard but it did not happen.

The senior minister heading the PWD department assured the House that the state government will leave no stone unturned to take the matter with the Centre for ensuring that the ban is lifted at the earliest.

