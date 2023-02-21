 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Property tax to be imposed in municipal areas in J-K from April 1, NC opposes move

PTI
Feb 21, 2023 / 09:58 PM IST

The tax rates will be five per cent of taxable annual value (TAV) for residential properties and six per cent for commercial properties, it stated.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered on Tuesday the imposition of property tax in municipal areas of the Union Territory from April 1.

"In exercise of the power conferred by section 71A of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act 2000, the government hereby notifies the rules for levy, assessment and collection of property tax in the municipalities and municipal councils of the Union Territory," Housing and Urban Development Department Principal Secretary H Rajesh Prasad said in a notification.

The National Conference demanded immediate rollback of the notification, saying it smacks of arbitrariness.